OnMail launches new feature to help with email fatigue

We all know the feeling, you're happily working away when an email pings into your inbox, you look at it, you might even answer it, but then you have to refocus back to what you were doing before.

It can be a problem in your personal life too, when quality time with the family is interrupted by business emails. Annoying, isn't it? Well email service OnMail clearly thinks so because it's introducing a new feature that allows you to take designated 'inbox breaks'.

It's a simple enough idea, you can setup breaks as needed throughout the day, and when each break is complete all paused emails arrive in your your inbox as normal so you can resume managing new messages. Inbox Break also offers a few more customizable abilities to schedule breaks in advance, send 'away' replies during the break and apply your break to only certain accounts.

"We introduced OnMail to empower you with more control over email than ever before -- first to choose who can enter your inbox and now to control when they enter," says Mikael Berner, co-founder and CEO at OnMail. "OnMail's new Inbox Break allows you to take immediate or scheduled breaks as needed to give you a chance to recover from email overload. For so many people working from home in the last year, maintaining a healthy work-life balance has been a real challenge. We understand how difficult it can be to unplug from email when you literally live in your office. Inbox Break was built to meet that need."

Inbox Break automatically syncs across web, iOS and Android apps so it works wherever you access your mail. It works with free OnMail accounts but the paid Personal and Professional accounts offer additional settings allowing you to schedule recurring and ongoing Inbox Breaks at specific dates and times. You can also apply breaks to mail imported from other accounts like Gmail and Outlook.

You can find out more on the OnMail blog.