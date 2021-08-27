Microsoft releases a test version of its updated Windows 11 PC Health Check app

When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, users turned to the company’s PC Health Check app to see if their systems would be able to run the new OS.

For a lot of users, the answer turned out to be no, although the app didn’t explain why. Because this was far from helpful, Microsoft two months ago took the step of removing the app. Now, today it makes it available once again, with the promise that it will actually do what it’s supposed to this time around -- tell you if your PC can run Windows 11, and if not, why not.

For now, the updated PC Health Check app is only available to Windows Insiders, but it will be made available to all users once testing is complete.

So what’s different about this version? Microsoft says:

This updated version expands the eligibility check functionality with more complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps -- the screenshot above illustrates this. After a feedback period with Windows Insiders and with the additional updates for the newly added processors, we plan to re-release the PC Health Check app for general availability in the coming weeks. Today, we are also simultaneously releasing versions that support 64-bit Windows, 32-bit Windows, Windows on Arm and Windows 10 in S mode PCs to Windows Insiders.

The arrival of a test version of the new PC Health Check app coincides with Microsoft updating its list of minimum system requirements for Windows 11.