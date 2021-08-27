Microsoft releases a test version of its updated Windows 11 PC Health Check app

1 Comment

When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, users turned to the company’s PC Health Check app to see if their systems would be able to run the new OS.

For a lot of users, the answer turned out to be no, although the app didn’t explain why. Because this was far from helpful, Microsoft two months ago took the step of removing the app. Now, today it makes it available once again, with the promise that it will actually do what it’s supposed to this time around -- tell you if your PC can run Windows 11, and if not, why not.

SEE ALSO:

Advertisement

For now, the updated PC Health Check app is only available to Windows Insiders, but it will be made available to all users once testing is complete.

So what’s different about this version? Microsoft says:

This updated version expands the eligibility check functionality with more complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps -- the screenshot above illustrates this. After a feedback period with Windows Insiders and with the additional updates for the newly added processors, we plan to re-release the PC Health Check app for general availability in the coming weeks. Today, we are also simultaneously releasing versions that support 64-bit Windows, 32-bit Windows, Windows on Arm and Windows 10 in S mode PCs to Windows Insiders.

The arrival of a test version of the new PC Health Check app coincides with Microsoft updating its list of minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases a test version of its updated Windows 11 PC Health Check app

Microsoft updates the Windows 11 minimum system requirements, but it's not good news for many

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.168 and an update for the Microsoft Store

Why every government should have a cybersecurity minister

Open source Kodi 19 Matrix-based LibreELEC 10 Linux distribution available for download

How technology can cut the rise of voice fraud

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 survey says over half of users plan to upgrade, but the new look isn't popular

29 Comments

GNOME 41 beta is here -- the best Linux desktop environment is getting better

17 Comments

Microsoft warns that Windows 11 is about to get buggy and unstable

12 Comments

Microsoft gives another strong hint about the release date for Windows 11 RTM

9 Comments

Student deal alert: Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop gets huge back-to-school price cut

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.