Ashampoo Windows 11 Compatibility Check will tell you if your PC can run Microsoft's next operating system -- and if not, why not

4 Comments

The excitement surrounding the unveiling of Windows 11 was tempered slightly when the system requirements were revealed and it turned out a large number of Windows 10 systems would be incompatible with the new OS.

Microsoft’s own system compatibility checker proved to be rather useless -- if your PC failed the check it provided no details on why -- leading the software giant to pull it. Thankfully a number of third parties have stepped up to fill the void, the latest one being German software developer Ashampoo.

Its free Windows 11 Compatibility Check will scan every important aspect of your system and compare it with the official hardware requirements. It checks:

  • CPU
  • Memory
  • Disk Space
  • UEFI Firmware
  • Secure Boot
  • TPM Security
  • DirectX
  • Screen Size

Checks and crosses next to each entry will show you what your system passed or failed on, and there are links to click to for additional information on TPM (Trusted Platform Module) and supported processors.

You can download Ashampoo Windows 11 Compatibility Check for free from here.

4 Comments
