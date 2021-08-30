Kingston launches droolworthy DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive

With cloud storage continuing to grow in popularity, USB flash drives have largely fallen out of favor with consumers. Maybe that's not such a bad thing, as USB flash drives are both easy to lose and are susceptible to failure -- the cloud is arguably more safe and secure. With that said, there should always be a need for local storage, Look, sometimes you just can't trust certain documents, such as company secrets, to the cloud.

It is hard to get excited about new USB flash drives though, right? I mean, aren't they all the same? Actually, no! They can vary on things like build quality and speed. Today, Kingston launches DataTraveler Max and the USB-C flash drive offers downright droolworthy performance. Featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it can achieve speeds of up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write. Wow.

ALSO READ: Audio-Technica launches second-gen ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones

Advertisement

"DT Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go," says Kingston.

ALSO READ: PNY launches low-profile XLR8 desktop memory for PC gamers

Carissa Blegen, the company's flash product manager, explains, "DT Max offers industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands. We deliver unparalleled performance that our customers have come to know and expect, and with this launch we are proud to set a new bar for USB-C flash drives."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 Standard: Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000MB/s Read, 900MB/s Write

Move your files in a flash with incredible speeds up to 1,000MB/s Read, 900MB/s Write Uncompromised Storage: Available in a range of high capacities from 256GB-1TB to carry your digital library on-the-go

Available in a range of high capacities from 256GB-1TB to carry your digital library on-the-go USB-C Connectivity: Supports next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfers

Supports next-gen laptops and desktops for seamless file transfers Unique Design: Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop

Convenient one-handed sliding cap, LED status indicator, and functional keyring loop Capacities : 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Speed : USB 3.2 Gen 2 - Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s write

: USB 3.2 Gen 2 - Up to 1,000MB/s read, 900MB/s write Dimensions : 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm

: 82.17 mm x 22.00 mm x 9.02 mm Weight : 12g

: 12g Operating temperature : 0°C~60°C

: 0°C~60°C Storage temperature : -20°C~85°C

: -20°C~85°C Warranty/support : 5-year warranty with free technical support

: 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS

Unfortunately, the DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since Kingston has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know for sure, however, is that it will be offered in three capacities -- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.