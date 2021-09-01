Microsoft is kicking some users off the Windows 11 Insider program

People who are enrolled in the Windows Insider program who have installed Windows 11 on hardware that is not officially supported are being told by Microsoft that they need to switch back to Windows 10.

Windows 11's system requirements have been a source of confusion and frustration, but for those eager to try out the operating system, Microsoft had provided something of a loophole. For a little while now, it has been possible to install Windows 11 preview builds on hardware that does not meet the minimum requirements, but now the company is clamping down and notifying Insiders with incompatible systems to downgrade to Windows 10.

There had been many people who had hoped that the Windows Insider loophole would enable them to upgrade to the RTM build of Windows 11 without having to buy a new computer or upgrade old hardware. But Microsoft is now making it clear that this will not be the case and is displaying a warning within Windows Update that users need to install Windows 10 instead.

The message tells those with a computer that does not meet Windows 11's system requirements:

Your PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11. Your device is not eligible to join the Windows Insider Program on Windows 11. Please install Windows 10 to participate in the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel.

News of the policy was first shared by BetaWiki on Twitter:

Microsoft has now dropped ineligible systems from the Insider program and tells them to install Windows 10. pic.twitter.com/zfALanmcuq — BetaWiki (@BetaWiki) August 31, 2021

For the time being, it seems that the warning is just that: a warning. At the moment no one is being forcibly downgraded to Windows 10, but there is no guarantee that this won't happen further down the line.

Microsoft has not issued statement about the recent change, so we'll just have to wait to see what happens to anyone who chooses to ignore the warning.

