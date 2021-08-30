Windows Update is letting Windows 10 users know if they can upgrade to Windows 11

The system requirements for Windows 11 have been confusing from the moment they were announced, and Microsoft's changes to them has done nothing to make the situation clearer for most people

Microsoft's own PC checking tool, released to help people determine the compatibility of their system with Windows 11 was criticized and then pulled for failing to provide enough helpful information. It has since been updated, but now Microsoft has launched a new way to check whether your computer will run Windows 11 -- performing a check via Windows Update.

A new checking feature is now available to people in the Release Preview channel running Windows 10 21H2. For such users, Windows Update now not only checks for updates to the currently installed version of Windows 10, but also tests to see whether it capable of running Windows 11.

Assuming your computer makes the grade, you'll see the following message:

Great news -- your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. Specific timing for when it will be offered can vary as we get it ready for you.

As WindowsLatest points out, the message also warns potential upgraders that not all of the features of Windows 10 are available in Windows 11.

While this new method of compatibility checking is perhaps not a major addition to Windows 10, it will serve as a useful advertising tool for Microsoft in the run-up to the launch of Windows 11 later this year.

