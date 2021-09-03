Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system will be released on October 5, 2021 officially. Not all Windows 10 devices will receive the update via Windows Update immediately, as Microsoft plans to roll out the new version of Windows gradually until mid 2022.

New Windows apps

Fluent Store

Fluent Store is a frontend for Windows app stores and package managers, including the Microsoft Store. It allows users to search apps and install them directly from within the application.

One of the core features of the app is that it supports downloading Microsoft Store applications without installing them.

Reddit

The official Reddit application for Windows 10 is now available on the Microsoft Store. It is a PWA that requires the latest version of Microsoft Edge for installation from the Microsoft Store.

If you are using another browser, you may also install the PWA using it by visiting Reddit in that browser.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.45.0 is out with stability updates and optimizations.

Telegram 8.0 update introduces unlimited live streams, flexible forwarding, jump to next channel, and other new features.