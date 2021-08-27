Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

New Windows apps

KDE Connect

KDE Connect links Android devices to computer systems. The program needs to run on the computer and on the Android device to function.

It allows you to transfer files across devices, use the phone as a remote control, interact with SMS on the computer, control the volume of media, lock the computer remotely, and find the phone, among other things.

ReadySunValley

ReadySunValley helps you find out if your Windows 10 PC meets the system requirements of Windows 11. It needs to be run with elevated rights, and will list all Windows 11 requirements and whether the PC meets those requirements.

Microsoft removed its own tool some time ago to bring it back closer to launch of Windows 11, and maybe to fine tune system requirements.

In any event, this app will also be updated if Microsoft decides to change the system requirements of Windows 11 before release.

Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019

Both Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio Community 2019 will be available in the Microsoft Store of the upcoming Windows 11 operating system.

Users who run a preview version of Windows 11 with the new Store may download the development environments already from the Store.

Notable updates

LibreOffice 7.2, open source Office suite, is a major new release with performance improvements and better Microsoft Office format compatibility.

Microsoft's open source tools collection PowerToys is getting a makeover for Windows 11.