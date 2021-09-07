IBM and Exium collaborate to deliver edge solutions

A recent IBM report showed that over 90 percent of organizations are planning to implement edge computing strategies within the next five years.

Now 5G security company Exium is collaborating with Big Blue to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to run AI or IoT applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments.

"With computing done in so many places -- on public and private clouds and the edge -- we believe the challenge that businesses face today is to securely connect all these different elements into a cohesive, end-to-end platform," says Farooq Khan, founder and CEO at Exium. "Through our collaboration, Exium plans to integrate with IBM Edge Application Manager to offer edge solutions at scale for our clients."

Exium's Secure Edge AI is designed to provide a secured, high performing edge for IoT data collection and AI execution that works with WiFi, Ethernet and 4G today and can help enterprises upgrade to 5G tomorrow. Exium's Mesh is designed to deliver zero trust edge security, performance, and the ability to connect edge and cloud locations to help provide scalability and resilience out of the box. Zero trust edge security addresses trust assumptions to help build the connection between users, devices, and edge applications. Intent-driven edge network technology also enables edge applications to influence the 5G network for traffic routing, steering and QoS control.

"We look forward to collaborating with Exium to help clients deploy, operate and manage thousands of endpoints throughout their operations with IBM Edge Application Manager," says Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. "Together, we can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by acting on insights closer to where their data is being created, at the edge."

You can find out more on the Exium site.

Image credit: ra2studio/depositphotos.com