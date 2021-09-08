Cloud adoption remains a top enterprise priority for 2021

No Comments
Cloud growth arrow

According to a new report, in mid-sized to large enterprises 50 percent of the software applications being developed are cloud based and another 30 percent are expected to migrate to the cloud within the next two years.

83 percent of respondents state that cloud-based development and deployment is a top IT priority in 2021 for applications their company develops and deploys.

The top three business drivers for moving applications to the cloud are: enabling a remote workforce, bringing technology to market faster, and increasing agility, with cost was ranked only a distant fourth.

Advertisement

But the study from Security Compass also highlights that organizations are struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements and that integrate with existing on-premise technologies with 54 percent naming these as the top challenges.

There's also an increased case for automation, with 92 percent of enterprises that are developing over three quarters of their software applications in the cloud reporting an interest in solutions that automate proactive security and compliance processes.

"Businesses migrating to the cloud is not a new phenomenon, but the frequency with which these migrations are occurring has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are facing more pressure to effectively develop their software in the cloud in a way that allows them to keep pace with competitors," says Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. "As cloud adoption continues to rise every year, it is essential that companies embrace proactive, automated security solutions in the applications that they build. We hope this report will provide useful insights to risk and technology practitioners and executives to help them make the most out of their organization’s cloud adoption strategy."

The full report is available from the Security Compass site.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The threat of ransomware through Active Directory [Q&A]

Cloud adoption remains a top enterprise priority for 2021

Microsoft gives a first look at Windows 11's Photos app

Curbing pandemic burnout: 3 steps you can take to support overwhelmed security teams

StartIsBack can replace the Windows 11 Start menu and taskbar with classic versions

Employees are pretty good at spotting phishing emails

Microsoft bolsters Windows 11 with Clipchamp video editor acquisition

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22449 -- the first of the more experimental builds

20 Comments

Microsoft crowbars ads into Windows 11 and breaks the Start menu and taskbar

13 Comments

MINISFORUM EliteMini X500 is an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G-powered Windows 11-ready tiny PC

5 Comments

Live TV streaming service Locast shuts down following copyright infringement suit

5 Comments

Malicious office documents make up 43 percent of malware downloads

4 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.