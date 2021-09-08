Cloud adoption remains a top enterprise priority for 2021

According to a new report, in mid-sized to large enterprises 50 percent of the software applications being developed are cloud based and another 30 percent are expected to migrate to the cloud within the next two years.

83 percent of respondents state that cloud-based development and deployment is a top IT priority in 2021 for applications their company develops and deploys.

The top three business drivers for moving applications to the cloud are: enabling a remote workforce, bringing technology to market faster, and increasing agility, with cost was ranked only a distant fourth.

But the study from Security Compass also highlights that organizations are struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements and that integrate with existing on-premise technologies with 54 percent naming these as the top challenges.

There's also an increased case for automation, with 92 percent of enterprises that are developing over three quarters of their software applications in the cloud reporting an interest in solutions that automate proactive security and compliance processes.

"Businesses migrating to the cloud is not a new phenomenon, but the frequency with which these migrations are occurring has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are facing more pressure to effectively develop their software in the cloud in a way that allows them to keep pace with competitors," says Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. "As cloud adoption continues to rise every year, it is essential that companies embrace proactive, automated security solutions in the applications that they build. We hope this report will provide useful insights to risk and technology practitioners and executives to help them make the most out of their organization’s cloud adoption strategy."

The full report is available from the Security Compass site.

Image credit: tomwang/depositphotos.com