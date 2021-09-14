Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger screen and greater durability

I own an Apple Watch Series 6, and I love it. I owned the original Apple Watch too -- which was a bit meh, if I'm honest -- and it’s been interesting to watch -- pun intended -- how the device has evolved and improved over the years.

Today, Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 7, and the big changes here are a larger, more durable screen with thinner borders, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and not a lot else.

The Always-On Retina display offers nearly 20 percent more screen area and 1.7mm thinner borders than the Apple Watch Series 6 (it’s available in 41mm and 45mm sizes). The interface has been tweaked to make use of this extra real estate, and there’s a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath and which uses machine learning to anticipate what you’re going to want to type. watchOS 8 will come with additional watch faces designed especially for the larger display.

The front crystal is stronger, more crack-resistant and has an IP6X certification for resistance to dust.

Apple says the new Watch will give you 18-hour battery life, and 33 percent faster charging than Apple Watch Series 6

"Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements -- from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging -- making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before," said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. "Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness."

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five new aluminum case colors -- Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue and (PRODUCT)RED, and there are new bands for it too, but you can still use ones from older models of Watch should you choose to.

Apple Watch Series 7 models will start at $399, and be available later this fall. watchOS 8 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on Monday, September 20.