Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is both affordable and sustainable

When you are a hardcore gamer, having quality gear can really matter. Players need to carefully select high-end mice, keyboards, headsets, and more if they are going to compete -- especially on a professional level. Many elite gamers choose Logitech G for their hardware needs, and it is not hard to see why; Logitech's gaming brand has consistently released high-quality gear for several years.

Today, Logitech announces the G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. As the name suggests, this wireless headset utilizes Logitech's excellent LIGHTSPEED technology -- the company's proprietary low-latency wireless solution that minimizes many of the issues gamers have with Bluetooth. If you do need Bluetooth connectivity, however, don't worry -- G435 offers that too. What's notable about G435 is Logitech's focus on sustainability -- the headset and its packaging are partially comprised of recycled materials. This is a big win for the environment.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Smart Glasses run Android and are very stylish

Advertisement

"The combo of gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and low-lag Bluetooth give you the freedom to wirelessly connect to your PC, PlayStation, phone and other devices. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connects via a USB-A 2.4 GHz adapter and provides performance tuned for the needs of gamers. The low-lag Bluetooth connection of the G435 increases its speed over standard Bluetooth connections. Its 40 mm drivers deliver rich and immersive sound while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the mic arm and reduce background noise and advanced beamforming mics, which will amplify your voice while reducing background noise," says Logitech.

The company further shares, "Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day. G435 fits a wide range of people, but its design has been optimized for smaller head sizes. It also features an optional volume limiter. G435 is our most sustainable wireless headset. It’s certified Carbon Neutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. It’s made with a minimum 22 percent Post-Consumer Recycled Content of the Total Plastic Components, and its paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests."

Logitech shares specifications below.

HEADPHONE

Weight: 5.8 oz ( 165 grams)

Dimensions: 6.4×6.7×2.8 in (163×170×71 mm)

Audio Drivers: 1.57 in (40 mm)

Frequency response: 20 Hz-20 KHz

Impedance: 45 Ohms (passive)

Sensitivity: 83.1 dB SPL/mW

Max volume: <100 dB with optional limiter at <85 dB

DUAL EMBEDDED BEAMFORMING MICROPHONES

Frequency response: 100 Hz - 8 KHz

WIRELESS RANGE

Up to 10 meters (33 ft) via LIGHTSPEED USB receiver or Bluetooth

BATTERY (RECHARGEABLE)

Play time: 18 hours

Charging port: USB-C

Charging cable: USB-A to USB-C

The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is competitively priced at only $79.99! Yes, it costs just a penny shy of 80 bucks, which looks to be an absolute steal. The G435 can be had in your choice of three color combos -- Off White/Lilac, Blue/Raspberry, and Black/Neon Yellow. It even comes with a respectable 2-year warranty. The headset will be available for purchase here later this month.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.