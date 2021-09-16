Manufacturing data at risk from over exposure

No Comments
Industrial internet of things

Data security company Varonis has released research based on an analysis of four billion files across 50 organisations in the manufacturing industry and finds that there’s a huge problem of overexposure of data in the sector.

Every employee can access, on average, six million files on their first day on the job and four out of every 10 organizations have 1,000+ sensitive files open to every employee.

In addition 44 percent of companies have more than 1,000 active 'ghost user' accounts enabled -- accounts where users have left the company or moved to another role but their account has been left active. Plus more than half of companies have over 500 accounts with passwords that never expire.

Advertisement

"Manufacturers hold sensitive, and incredibly valuable data that put them at risk. And as we saw with WannaCry, DarkSide and so many other attacks, ransomware can stop production lines and halt businesses. All too often, information is overexposed and under protected. To limit the damage attackers can do, you must reduce your blast radius," says Matt Lock, technical director at Varonis. "Companies need to ask themselves three questions to better prepare for an attack: Do you know where your important data is stored? Do you know that only the right people have access to it? Do you know that they're using data correctly? If you don't know the answers to these three questions, you won't be able to identity the early stages of a cyberattack."

You can read more and get the full report on the Varonis blog and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image credit: Scharfsinn/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Hunting Cyber Criminals' ($24 value) FREE for a limited time

Cybersecurity is not a one-stop-shop

Manufacturing data at risk from over exposure

Organizations talk a good security game but fail to deliver

AMD releases Radeon and Ryzen drivers for Windows 11 with new overclocking options

Microsoft releases refreshed Tips app for Windows 11 packed with dozens of hints and tips

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22458 with new Start menu sign-in options

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

43 Comments

Microsoft opens up about Windows 11 on Apple M1 chips

23 Comments

Microsoft explains how to enable TPM 2.0 for Windows 11

19 Comments

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

18 Comments

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.