Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a passwordless sign-in option for Microsoft account this week. The feature requires Microsoft's Authenticator app for account verification during sign-ins, but removes the password from any sign-in that supports it (including Windows).

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

Journal App

Journal App is a Microsoft Garage project designed for digital pen users who like to "express themselves quickly, and evolve their ideas".

It offers connected experiences for Microsoft 3665 for work and school, and intuitive gestures.

Reddit

The official Reddit application for Windows 10 is a PWA. Reddit users may install it in any browser, such as Microsoft Edge, that supports the installation of PWA

The app has a couple of disadvantages compared to browsing Reddit in a browser, including that users can't install content blockers in the app.

Notable Update

Defender Control, a program to disable, enable and manage Windows Defender, supports Windows 11 in the latest version.

KeePass 2.49 password manager introduces new functions and options.

LibreOffice 7.2.1 released with 87 bug fixes.

PowerToys 0.46.0 Experimental includes the video conference mute tool.