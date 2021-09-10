Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft launched Microsoft Start this week to bring a personalized news feed to Android, iOS and the Web. The news feed powers the news part of Windows Widgets on Windows 11 and the News and Interests app on Windows 10 as well.

StartIsBack

Currently available as a development version, StartIsBack will replace the Windows 11 Start Menu with a classic version when installed. The program is developed by the same company that brought you StartIsBack++, a similar Start Menu replacement app, but for Windows 10.

Users of the application get several start menu designs to choose from, including a "proper" Windows 11 start menu variant, a Windows 10 variant, and a remastered Windows 7 start menu.

The application is free to use during development but will become a commercial product when it is launched officially later this year.

Windows 11 Requirements Check Tool

A portable program for Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 that tests if the system is compatible with Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system.

The program reveals more information about components and requirements, such as whether feature specific requirements are met.

Notable Update

LibreOffice 7.1.6 corrects lots of known issues that existed in previous versions of the open office suite.

Microsoft Edge 95 is now available in the developer channel.