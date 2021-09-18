AMD issues warning about CPU vulnerability and releases a chipset patch

Security researchers have discovered a vulnerability in the AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) chipset driver for multiple CPU architectures. Tracked as CVE-2021-26333, the security flaw is comparable with the likes of Spectre and Meltdown.

The vulnerability, found by ZeroPeril Ltd, can be exploited to grab data such as password from memory, and it affects a wide range of AMD processors. AMD has issued a patch which users are advised to install as soon as possible.

The security issue has been assigned a medium severity rating, and it is summarized by AMD as: "Low privileged malicious users may be able to access and leak data through the AMD Chipset Driver".

The full description for CVE-2021-26333 reads:

An information disclosure vulnerability exists in AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) chipset driver. The discretionary access control list (DACL) may allow low privileged users to open a handle and send requests to the driver resulting in a potential data leak from uninitialized physical pages.

The company has offered some simple advice to anyone with an affected product:

AMD recommends updating to AMD PSP driver 5.17.0.0 through Windows Update or by updating to AMD Chipset Driver 3.08.17.735.

Here’s the full list of affected products:

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics

2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor

3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors

6th Generation AMD A series CPU with Radeon™ Graphics

6th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor

6th Generation AMD FX APU with Radeon™ R7 Graphics

7th Generation AMD A-Series APUs

7th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor

7th Generation AMD E-Series Mobile Processor

AMD A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

AMD A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics

AMD A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

AMD A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

AMD 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon X4 Processor

AMD Athlon™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Athlon™ X4 Processor

AMD E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 1000 series Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Mobile Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processor

AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

ZeroPeril's report is available here (PDF).

Image credit: Faiz Zaki/Shutterstock