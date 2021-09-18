AMD issues warning about CPU vulnerability and releases a chipset patch

No Comments

Security researchers have discovered a vulnerability in the AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) chipset driver for multiple CPU architectures. Tracked as CVE-2021-26333, the security flaw is comparable with the likes of Spectre and Meltdown.

The vulnerability, found by ZeroPeril Ltd, can be exploited to grab data such as password from memory, and it affects a wide range of AMD processors. AMD has issued a patch which users are advised to install as soon as possible.

See also:

Advertisement

The security issue has been assigned a medium severity rating, and it is summarized by AMD as: "Low privileged malicious users may be able to access and leak data through the AMD Chipset Driver".

The full description for CVE-2021-26333 reads:

An information disclosure vulnerability exists in AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) chipset driver.  The discretionary access control list (DACL) may allow low privileged users to open a handle and send requests to the driver resulting in a potential data leak from uninitialized physical pages.

The company has offered some simple advice to anyone with an affected product:

AMD recommends updating to AMD PSP driver 5.17.0.0 through Windows Update or by updating to AMD Chipset Driver 3.08.17.735.

Here’s the full list of affected products:

  • 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics 
  • 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor
  • 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processors
  • 6th Generation AMD A series CPU with Radeon™ Graphics
  • 6th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor  
  • 6th Generation AMD FX APU with Radeon™ R7 Graphics 
  • 7th Generation AMD A-Series APUs
  • 7th Generation AMD A-Series Mobile Processor  
  • 7th Generation AMD E-Series Mobile Processor
  • AMD A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics 
  • AMD A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics
  • AMD A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics
  • AMD A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics
  • AMD 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics 
  • AMD Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics  
  • AMD Athlon Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics 
  • AMD Athlon X4 Processor
  • AMD Athlon™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics 
  • AMD Athlon™ X4 Processor
  • AMD E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen™ 1000 series Processor
  • AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Desktop Processor
  • AMD Ryzen™ 2000 series Mobile Processor  
  • AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Desktop Processor
  • AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor with  Radeon™ Graphics  
  • AMD Ryzen™ 3000 series Mobile Processor 
  • AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor
  • AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon™ Graphics 
  • AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processor
  • AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ Processor

ZeroPeril's report is available here (PDF).

Image credit: Faiz Zaki/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

AMD issues warning about CPU vulnerability and releases a chipset patch

Microsoft is launching Office 2021 on the same day as Windows 11 for subscription haters

New malware uses Windows Subsystem for Linux as an attack vector

Microsoft even requires TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 virtual machines

PowerToys is now available to download from the Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Overcoming the challenges of IPv4 exhaustion

Office workers understand cyber risk but still don't change their behavior

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

46 Comments

Microsoft opens up about Windows 11 on Apple M1 chips

23 Comments

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

19 Comments

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

14 Comments

Should you buy a used electric car?

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.