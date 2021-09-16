AMD releases Radeon and Ryzen drivers for Windows 11 with new overclocking options

As computer users prepare for the launch of Windows 11 next month, so are hardware manufacturers. We are starting to see growing numbers of Windows 11 drivers being released, and the latest company to do so is AMD.

The company has released Windows 11 drivers for Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics. In addition to Windows 11 support, the new software also brings a new auto overclocking feature for some graphics cards and processors.

While Windows 11 may not yet be available to everyone, AMD is well aware that a large number of its customers are participating in the Windows Insider program, trying out the preview builds. This is why the Windows 11 compatible Radeon software is being made available now.

In a blog post for its gaming community, AMD writes: "Gamers who have a PC powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon 6000 series graphics card can now take advantage of a new, simple to use, auto overclocking feature found in AMD Radeon Software. Beginning with our latest version of Radeon Software Adrenalin ver. 21.9.1, gamers can get a boost in performance from just a simple click of a button".

The company explains how to enjoy this free speed boost:

To access this easy-to-use feature, open up Radeon Software using the hotkey ALT + R, navigate to the 'Performance' tab found at the top of the window, and select 'Tuning' in the sub tab directly below it. If you have the latest generation of AMD Ryzen and Radeon product installed on your system, a 'Tuning Control' section should appear for your system, allowing you to select 'Auto Overclock' to increase performance on both your processor and graphics card. We also have a new tuning section for CPUs, allowing you to overclock just your CPU.

You can download the latest version of Radeon software here.

Image credit: Faiz Zaki / Shutterstock