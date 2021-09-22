GNOME 41 Linux desktop environment arrives

There are many great desktop environments for Linux, such as Cinnamon, KDE Plasma, and MATE to name a few. With that said, only one can be the best, and that is obviously GNOME. I mean, look, there's a reason Canonical chose it as the default DE for Ubuntu -- it is just that good.

If you are a GNOME fan, I have some extremely exciting news. You see, as of today, GNOME 41 is officially here! There are many new changes, such as enhanced multitasking settings and the inclusion of a new remote desktop client called "Connections." Most importantly, however, the developers promise GNOME 41 includes noticeable performance improvements, particularly for those using Wayland.

ALSO READ: Ubuntu Linux 14.04 and 16.04 each get a decade of support from Canonical

Advertisement

"The most notable changes this in release include an improved Software app, new multitasking settings, and enhanced power management features. With these changes, GNOME is smarter, more flexible, and offers a richer and more engaging experience than ever before. The new release also comes with significant improvements for developers, including a new developer documentation website, a major new version of the Human Interface Guidelines, new features in the Builder IDE, GTK 4 enhancements, and much more," explains The GNOME Project.

ALSO READ: Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' official wallpapers now available for download

The developers also say, "Software has been given an overhaul for GNOME 41, making it look and work better than ever before. Almost every part of Software has been polished or improved in some way. This includes redesigned settings, more attractive layouts in the installed and updates views, better OS upgrade banners, and much more. The changes aren't skin deep, either: there have been many fixes and improvements under the hood, which make the experience faster and more reliable."

Unfortunately, while GNOME 41 was technically released earlier today, most people cannot truly run it yet. As is typical, you must wait for your favorite Linux distribution to provide it to you. Yeah, waiting stinks, but as the old saying goes, good things come to those who do so. In the meantime, you can read the full GNOME 41 release notes here.

Image credit: PR Image Factory / Shutterstock