Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' official wallpapers now available for download

The next new version of Ubuntu will be designated as 21.10. Why? Well, the versioning scheme of that Linux-based operating system uses a two digit year followed by a period and then a two digit month (yy.mm). With October being the 10th month, Ubuntu Linux 21.10 is merely weeks away.

Besides knowing the version number of the next Ubuntu release, we also know the code-name -- "Impish Indri." We shared that detail with you back in April of this year. And now, the official artwork of Ubuntu Linux 21.10 "Impish Indri" becomes available for download.

You can view the new artwork in wallpaper form at the top of this page -- there are a total of four. As you can see, two of them feature a cartoon indri mascot (a type of lemur), one in grey and the other using the official Ubuntu colors. The other two wallpapers are essentially the same, but without the animal in the middle. The Ubuntu developers share proper download links here.

ALSO READ: This Ubuntu Linux version of "Windows 11" is available to install now

Unfortunately, the wallpapers are a maximum size of 1920x1080 (1080p), so if you are using a higher-resolution monitor, such as 4K, it won't look particularly nice. Linux-based operating systems historically don't scale well to high-res displays, but this has improved a lot in recent years. Hopefully Canonical will release the wallpapers in resolutions higher than 1080p for those that want them.

