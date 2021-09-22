All the new Surface devices Microsoft announced today

Today, at a online hardware event, Microsoft unveiled a large number of new Surface devices, including Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro X, Surface Go 3, and Surface Duo 2. There was also a new flagship laptop announced -- Surface Laptop Studio.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet or laptop that can run Windows 11, then Microsoft certainly has you covered.

Surface Pro 8, Microsoft’s 2-in-1, comes with a larger, 13in PixelSense touchscreen with slimmer bezels. Microsoft says it’s more than twice as fast as the Surface Pro 7, thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is a welcome upgrade.

There’s a 5MP front-facing camera, a 10MP 4K rear-facing camera, and Dolby Atmos sound and dual far-field studio mics.

The company says you can expect up to 16 hours of battery life from the new device.

Surface Pro 8 starts at $1099.99 and is available for pre-order from today.

Surface Pro X has been updated with Windows on ARM improvements and now supports 64-bit emulation so it can run more applications. As well as the LTE model, there’s a new Wi-Fi only version.

Surface Pro X starts at $899.99 and is available for pre-order today.

Surface Go 3 is an update to Microsoft’s portable 2-in-1 that the company says is "designed to light up the best of Windows 11". An Intel Core i3 processor means it’s 60 percent faster than its predecessor.

Surface Go 3 with WiFi starts at $399.99 and is available for pre-order today. LTE models will be available in the coming months.

Surface Duo 2, a big update to the company’s Android-powered folding phone, was possibly the most exciting new device on show. Microsoft says it’s much more than a phone, thanks to integration with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. The device sports larger, 8.3in displays and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. There’s a dynamic triple-lens camera, stereo audio, NFC for contactless payments and an array of new accessories.

Available in Glacier or a new Obsidian, Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499.99 and is available for pre-order today.

Surface Laptop Studio is, according to Microsoft, the most powerful Surface device yet. It’s aimed at developers, creative pros, designers and gamers, and features a new more durable dynamic woven hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another more smoothly. It’s powered by 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Microsoft touts the following features:

In Laptop mode, enjoy a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad.

In Stage mode, the 14.4in PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward to the perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. With the keyboard covered, immerse yourself in the display and interact with Surface Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad.

In Studio mode, make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing, sketching and other creative pursuits.

Surface Laptop Studio starts from $1599.99 and is available for pre-order today.