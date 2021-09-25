Microsoft is giving its Your Phone app a great redesign for Windows 11
Microsoft is busy putting the finishing touches to Windows 11 ahead of the launch at the beginning of next month. With the updated operating system comes a completely new look and design language, and this is seeping into apps as well.
We’ve already seen the likes of PowerToys getting a Windows 11 makeover, and the latest app to get the redesign treatment is Your Phone. At its Surface event earlier this week, Microsoft gave us a glimpse of the app’s new UI running on a Surface Duo 2.
See also:
- Microsoft may not block installing Windows 11 on PCs that do not meet minimum requirements
- You will need to download many of Windows 11's 'pre-installed' apps in order to use them
- Check if your PC is Windows 11-compatible with Microsoft's updated PC Health Check app
Your Phone is the app that lets you make and receive phone calls on your PC, send and receive text messages, and also access your Android device’s apps, and it is getting a radical overhaul for Windows 11.
Over on Twitter, Vishnu Nash Partner Director PM Microsoft Mobile & X-Device shared a tweet from WindowsLatest’s Mayank Parmar showing off the new look:
Of note is the new notification feed to the left, while key sections of the app can be accessed vis new top toolbar.
At the moment the redesigned version of Your Phone has not been made available, but it shouldn’t be too long be it is released to Windows Insiders for testing and feedback.