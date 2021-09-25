Microsoft is giving its Your Phone app a great redesign for Windows 11

Microsoft is busy putting the finishing touches to Windows 11 ahead of the launch at the beginning of next month. With the updated operating system comes a completely new look and design language, and this is seeping into apps as well.

We’ve already seen the likes of PowerToys getting a Windows 11 makeover, and the latest app to get the redesign treatment is Your Phone. At its Surface event earlier this week, Microsoft gave us a glimpse of the app’s new UI running on a Surface Duo 2.

Your Phone is the app that lets you make and receive phone calls on your PC, send and receive text messages, and also access your Android device’s apps, and it is getting a radical overhaul for Windows 11.

Over on Twitter, Vishnu Nash Partner Director PM Microsoft Mobile & X-Device shared a tweet from WindowsLatest’s Mayank Parmar showing off the new look:

Did you spot 👀our new @MSYourPhone app UX in the #SurfaceDuo2 #MicrosoftEvent today? We can't wait to get this out to you soon so you can try the BEST cross device experience between #Android and #Windows11 https://t.co/95HhhZDnTD — Vishnu Nath 📱📱💻📲⌨️🚀 (@VishnuNath) September 22, 2021

Of note is the new notification feed to the left, while key sections of the app can be accessed vis new top toolbar.

At the moment the redesigned version of Your Phone has not been made available, but it shouldn’t be too long be it is released to Windows Insiders for testing and feedback.