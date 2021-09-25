Microsoft is giving its Your Phone app a great redesign for Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 Your Phone too

Microsoft is busy putting the finishing touches to Windows 11 ahead of the launch at the beginning of next month. With the updated operating system comes a completely new look and design language, and this is seeping into apps as well.

We’ve already seen the likes of PowerToys getting a Windows 11 makeover, and the latest app to get the redesign treatment is Your Phone. At its Surface event earlier this week, Microsoft gave us a glimpse of the app’s new UI running on a Surface Duo 2.

See also:

Advertisement

Your Phone is the app that lets you make and receive phone calls on your PC, send and receive text messages, and also access your Android device’s apps, and it is getting a radical overhaul for Windows 11. 

Over on Twitter, Vishnu Nash Partner Director PM Microsoft Mobile & X-Device shared a tweet from WindowsLatest’s Mayank Parmar showing off the new look:

Of note is the new notification feed to the left, while key sections of the app can be accessed vis new top toolbar.

At the moment the redesigned version of Your Phone has not been made available, but it shouldn’t be too long be it is released to Windows Insiders for testing and feedback.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How to upgrade to Windows 11 for free right now

Microsoft is giving its Your Phone app a great redesign for Windows 11

Windows 7 2021 Edition brings in elements of Windows 11

Security testing: Essential or simply supplemental?

Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' Beta is here

Best Windows apps this week

3.8 billion combined Clubhouse and Facebook records for sale on the dark web

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows 11 in VirtualBox? Nope!

24 Comments

Microsoft is launching Office 2021 on the same day as Windows 11 for subscription haters

17 Comments

This Ubuntu Linux version of 'Windows 11' is available to install now

14 Comments

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the Windows 11 device of your dreams

13 Comments

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is made of garbage, and that's a good thing

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.