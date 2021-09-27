IT leaders want trusted advice on SASE

SASE Secure Access Service Edge

New research from IT decision making platform AVANT shows that 85 percent of IT decision makers are familiar with and know about SASE solutions, but only 35 percent are using SASE currently.

However, there is a desire for more expertise, with 76 percent of IT decision-makers wishing to consult a trusted advisor to inform them on SASE decision making.

SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) bundles several networking and security functions into a unified, cloud-native solution designed to enhance application performance and defense against intruders, malware, and other threats.

Predictions are that by 2024 SASE market capitalization could reach over $10 billion, up from its current value of $1.9 billion. This is borne out by the findings which show that fewer than five percent of IT decision-makers plan to do nothing with SASE in the near future.

The findings of the report show that 46 percent of respondents plan to implement SASE migrations all at one time, while 44 percent of respondents plan to introduce incremental migrations to their existing framework.

"As cloud capabilities, security and efficiency continue to increase in importance and priority, it is essential that IT decision-makers plan their security modernization approach accordingly. With SASE, a majority of IT decision-makers know the Trusted Advisor is a key component to the education and implementation of the solution," says Ken Presti, vice president of research and analytics at AVANT. "SASE delivers secure services and applications at reliable performance levels, providing powerful end-to-end network functionality at point-of-use. The report highlights how solution adoption can help streamline operational efficiency on a global scale, which is an essential component of SASE for cloud network capability and security across a framework."

The full report is available from the AVANT site.

Image credit: Momius/depositphotos.com

