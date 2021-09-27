Add an extra layer of security to your entire household for under $30 with our Malwarebytes offer!

Just how bulletproof is your security package? Sadly, even the most reputable names are occasionally caught flat-footed by a new threat. If you’re serious about protecting your computer, you’ll leap at the chance to add a secondary layer of protection that works in tandem with your main package to catch threats that are missed (or ignored).

The good news is that Malwarebytes 4.0 stands ready and waiting to answer the call for reinforcements. And we’ve got a mouth-watering deal that will enable you to protect up to five devices -- Windows, Mac and Android -- in your household for the next two years -- all for under $30!

Malwarebytes includes four layers of additional real-time protection: anti-malware, anti-exploit, anti-ransomware and web protection. These can all be flicked on or off as required via switches clearly visible on the program’s main interface. It’s clear, simple and includes access to a manual scanner (which also runs on a schedule).

In addition to providing back-up protection to your main security product, Malwarebytes also comes configured to look for so-called Potentially Unwanted Programs and Potentially Unwanted Modifications. These PUPs and PUMs fall into a grey area between nuisance and outright threat, and many security products tend to turn a blind eye to them. MBAM on the other hand will block both by default, protecting you against bundleware and other programs considered to be a nuisance or potential threat to privacy.

Advanced users will find plenty of additional options via the program’s multi-tabbed settings console, including the ability to scan for rootkits and other less common threats. You’ll also find an option to switch the PUP/PUM detection to 'warn only' in case you’d prefer to take your own steps with detected apps.

Malwarebytes lets you know exactly what it finds, so you can take appropriate measures.

Malwarebytes 4 can be downloaded as a 14-day trial for Windows and Mac. After 14 days the program will revert to a basic manual scanner -- this means that while it can detect and remove threats it finds, you won’t get any real-time protection to back up your main security product.

Thankfully, we’ve put together what has to be one of the best deals of the year. You can purchase a two-year subscription to Malwarebytes Premium that covers five devices for just $29.99 (£29.99/€29.99) -- saving you a massive 79% on the MSRP. That’s an amazing price for a proven security product that will add multiple layers of extra protection to your home!