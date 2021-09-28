Automated analysis can help stop security teams wasting 10,000 hours a year

It's well known that security teams are suffering from alert overload and new research from Invicti Security shows that false positives and the need for manual verification are serious problems.

Analysis of six years' worth of real-world vulnerability data shows enterprise security teams are spending nearly 10,000 hours a year checking unreliable vulnerability reports, and this could cost as much as half a million dollars annually.

The average security team manages more than 500 websites and applications, each of which annually generates an average of 20 vulnerabilities.

Invicti believes that its Netsparker solution can help by automating analysis and delivering accurate results to the team so that issues can be fixed more quickly.

"Throughout our history, we’ve understood the value of listening to those on the front lines of addressing security issues -- security engineers and developers," says Ferruh Mavituna, founder and CEO at Invicti. "We've used this insight to continually shape and improve our technology, and today are proud to offer a solution that is proven to help development and security cut through the noise so they can focus on delivering valuable innovation without compromising security."

You can find out more in a whitepaper on the Invicti website, and there's a summary in the infographic below.

Photo Credit: Wright Studio/Shutterstock