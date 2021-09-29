Sumo Logic boosts systems observability with real-time data

Today's fast evolving business world means modern enterprises have little margin for error when considering the overall reliability and user experience of their applications and digital experiences.

Sumo Logic is using its annual Illuminate user conference to announce an expansion in the breadth and depth of its observability solution with new real-time data sources and integrations to provide deeper insights and value.

"Digital transformation continues to accelerate, giving rise to the number of digital services that companies build, rent or outsource to drive their customer experiences and revenue growth. In short, digital businesses are becoming digital service brokers," says Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. "This creates additional complexity for companies on top of existing challenges created by digital transformation. Sumo Logic is helping to address this complexity by providing a universal data collection capability, leveraging OpenTelemetry data, for seamless and simple data capture; open frameworks to easily integrate custom integrations with low code; and, a continued focus on advanced analytics across observability and security use cases from a single platform to enable better decisions faster."

Features include an Alert Response feature that enables users to move beyond manual issue diagnostics and troubleshooting to analytics-guided issue resolution. Sensu Go and Sensu Plus give access to data and pipeline monitoring, and there are integrations with a raft of solutions including: MS SQL Server, MongoDB, Apache, Azure, AWS and more.

Sumo Logic is expanding its security vision for openness in the XDR (Extended Detection and Response) space as well, to provide deep-rooted visibility and power the next generation of SOCs. It's also committing to universal data collection by pulling data into a single pane of glass to provide data portability through open standards.

You can find out more on the Sumo blog and watch Sayar's keynote speech on the Illuminate site.

Image credit: lightsource/depositphotos.com</a