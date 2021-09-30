Thinking of making the switch from Windows? Get 'Linux For Dummies, 10th Edition' ($21 value) FREE for a limited time

Nine previous editions of this popular benchmark guide can’t be wrong! Whether you’re new to Linux and need a step-by-step guide or are a pro who wants to catch up with recent distributions, Linux For Dummies, 10th Edition has your back.

Covering everything from installation to automation, this updated edition focuses on openSUSE and Ubuntu and includes new and refreshed material -- as well as chapters on building a web server and creating simple shell scripts.

In his friendly, no-jargon style, IT professional and tech higher education instructor Richard Blum draws on more than 10 years of teaching to show you just why Linux’s open source operating systems are relied on to run a huge proportion of the world’s online infrastructure, servers, supercomputers, and NAS devices -- and how you can master them too.

Study the thinking behind Linux

Choose the right installation approach

Pick up the basics -- from prepping to desktops

Get fancy with music, video, movies, and games

Whatever your Linux needs -- work, fun, or just a hobby -- this bestselling, evergreen guide will get you up and coding in the open source revolution in no time at all.

Linux For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $21, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 13, so act fast.