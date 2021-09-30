Hybrid and remote working aren't going away but enterprises are slow to adapt

Within the next two years one in five workers will be remote and more than half will be in hybrid environment according to a new report.

However, digital employee experience (DEX) specialist 1E and Forrester Consulting have released data that shows only 34 percent of organizations can currently support their future hybrid and remote work needs.

Among other findings, one in five IT organizations say they need to improve DEX practices to meet today's remote workforce needs. 55 percent say they only collect particularly deep data in one or two areas and don't have a holistic understanding of the digital employee experience.

Only 10 percent say they can self-heal devices, with just eight percent of total IT cases resolved via self-healing on average. The result of a lack of DEX management automation is low first-time resolution (FTR) rates, leading to frequent service escalations and poor user experience One in three orgs says they have 50 percent or worse FTR rates.

"Less than one in ten organizations have real-time unified scoring to track digital experience. More than half (57 percent) state their user experience metrics are disaggregated across multiple platforms. We believe this data supports our position that, until analytics are paired with automation capabilities that can predict and improve experiences, enterprises will continue to miss the mark leaving employees with crippling disruptions and frustrations," says Amy Collins, VP of product marketing at 1E. "Only those enterprises that embrace automation will be able to scale digital employee experience programs and achieve greater DEX maturity, leading to a more productive workplace better suited for the anywhere employee."

You can get the full report from the 1E site. 1E has also produced a DEX maturity model that business can use to assess their current position and get tips on how to improve their capabilities to fully support remote and hybrid work.

Image credit: monkeybusiness/depositphotos.com