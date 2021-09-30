Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.47.0 -- download it now!

Microsoft has released an update to PowerToys, taking the utility collection up to version 0.47.0. Although the company has said that this release cycle would be focused on stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements, there's still a welcome change for the Shortcut Guide tool.

Perhaps more interestingly, there is also news about the next experimental release -- PowerToys v0.48 -- which will appear just before the rollout of Windows 11 begins.

See also:

Advertisement

The PowerToys development team has always been very good at listening to user feedback, and this shows no signs of changing. Based on what users have said, this latest release re-introduces the ability to activate Shortcut Guide by holding the Windows key.

Other key changes include the option of using either universal English phrasing or system-localized translation for commands in PowerToys Run.

While this release features a sizeable changelog, there is bigger and better to come. Microsoft says that the experimental PowerToys v0.48 will be released the week of October 4th and this will include improvements to the Video Conference Mute utility.

The full changelog for PowerToys v0.47.0 appears below, and you can download the latest version here, or via the update feature of the version you already have installed.

Changelog

Upgraded WinUI to 2.7.0.

Reduced installer size by compressing GIFs. Thanks @niels9001!

Replaced ShortcutTextContorl with MarkdownTextblock. Thanks @niels9001!

Added functionality to invoke SHCangeNotify SHCNE_ASSOCCHANGED when thumbnail providers are turned on/off. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Consolidated nuget packages. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Additional logging and error handling added to PowerToys Run. Thanks @htcfreek!

Moved away from the legacy windevbuildagents pool.

Added support for embedded MSIX apps in PowerToys.

Replaced ListView with ComboBox for Image Resizer. Thanks @niels9001!

Build error fixes.

General

Fixed issue with new updates changing the PowerToys install location.

Fixed settings with NumberBox elements overlapping the delete button.

Fixed issue with the bug report tool not generating .zip files.

Updated the shortcut configuration experience in Settings. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed inconsistent width of sidebar icons. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed sidebar UI not scaling for longer text strings in certain localizations. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed issue with settings not displaying invalid keystroke assignments. Thanks @niels9001!

Added user defined shortcuts when set to the "Welcome to PowerToys" instead of the default shortcuts.

Color Picker

Accessibility issues addressed. Thanks @niels9001!

Added CIELAB and CIEXYZ color formats. Thanks @RubenFricke!

Fixed bug where changing RGB values manually doesn't automatically update the color displayed. Thanks @martinchrzan!

FancyZones

Fixed regression where restarting computer resets user defined layouts to the default selection.

Fixed issues with Grid layout editor not showing the "Save" and "Cancel" buttons.

Fixed accessibility issue where users could not add or merge zones using the keyboard.

Added a flyout describe the prerequisites for the "Allow zones to span across monitors" option.

Fixed various crashing bugs.

File Explorer add-ons

Added PDF Thumbnail Provider for Windows Explorer. Thanks @rdeveen!

Image Resizer

Added default values for newly added sizes. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed regression where spaces in the filename format settings couldn't be registered.

Corrected scaling issues with Image Resizer Window. Thanks @niels9001!

Fixed issue where PowerToys crashes when json settings are not formatted properly. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Keyboard Manager

Fixed crash when adding a shortcut.

Fixed issue with Re-mappings window not displaying.

Fixed issue when remapping a shortcut to Alt+Tab breaks the Alt+Tab navigation with arrow keys.

PowerToys Run

Improvements on subtitle layout for Settings plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added path filters for Settings plugin via > key. Thanks @htcfreek!

Translation improvements for Settings plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

Added translation support for Settings Plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed issue with PowerToys Run not being in focus when launched.

Fixed crash on empty/deleted environment variables when updating variables after a change. Thanks @htcfreek!

Corrected Registry Plugin query results.

Fixed crash in Registry plugin queries.

Fixed crash when Windows shuts down.

Added better description in the global results settings for plugins. Thanks @niels9001!

Added a confirmation box before running system commands. Thanks @chrisharris333 and @davidegiacometti!

Added option to use system localization our universal terminology for system commands. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Shortcut Guide

Re-added the long Win key press to activate utility.

Video Conference Mute