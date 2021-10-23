Microsoft PowerShell 7.2.0 release candidate 1 now available to download

Development of PowerShell continues apace, and Microsoft has just pushed out a new release candidate with a fairly lengthy changelog.

PowerShell 7.2.0 RC1 is available for Windows, macOS and Linux, and over the coming days and weeks it will undergoing further testing and refinement before it is marked as being a final release. The release candidate includes various changes and fixes including using a newer version of .NET and addressing an RPM packaging issue.

It is only a week since Microsoft launches PowerShell v7.1.5, and this latest pre-release version will be of interest to anyone keen to be on the very cutting edge, as well as anyone who is has been affected by the issues that have now been addressed.

Over on the GitHub repository for PowerShell, Microsoft shares the changelog:

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes

Disallow COM calls for AppLocker system lockdown (#16268)

Configure Microsoft.ApplicationInsights to not send cloud role name (#16246)

Disallow Add-Type in NoLanguage mode on a locked down machine (#16245)

Make property names for color VT100 sequences consistent with documentation (#16212)

Make moving a directory into itself with Move-Item an error (#16198)

Change FileSystemInfo.Target from a CodeProperty to an AliasProperty that points to FileSystemInfo.LinkTarget (#16165)

Tests

Removed deprecated docker-based tests for PowerShell release packages (#16224)

Build and Packaging Improvements

Bump .NET SDK to 6.0.100-rc.2

Update .NET 6 to version 6.0.100-rc.2.21505.57 (#16249)

Fix RPM packaging (Internal 17704)

Update ThirdPartyNotices.txt (#16283)

Update pipeline yaml file to use ubuntu-latest image (#16279)

Add script to generate cgmanifest.json (#16278)

Update version of Microsoft.PowerShell.Native and Microsoft.PowerShell.MarkdownRender packages (#16277)

Add cgmanifest.json for generating correct third party notice file (#16266)

Only upload stable buildinfo for stable releases (#16251)

Don't upload .dep or .tar.gz for RPM because there are none (#16230)

Ensure RPM license is recognized (#16189)

Add condition to only generate release files in local dev build only (#16259)

Ensure psoptions.json and manifest.spdx.json files always exist in packages (#16258)

Fix CI script and split out ARM runs (#16252)

Update vPack task version to 12 (#16250)

Sign third party executables (#16229)

Add Software Bill of Materials to the main packages (#16202)

Upgrade set-value package for markdown test (#16196)

Fix Microsoft update spelling issue (#16178)

Move vPack build to 1ES Pool (#16169)

PowerShell 7.2.0 RC1 is available to download from GitHub.