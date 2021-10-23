You can download Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds right now

Ubuntu 22.04 won't be released in stable form until 2022. To be more precise, it will be officially available in April of that year. After all, that is what the 22.04 indicates -- a two digit year followed by a two digit month.

Of course, before the official release, there will be a Beta and other pre-release versions. If you like living on the edge, however, you can actually download and install Ubuntu Linux 22.04 immediately. Yes, folks, daily builds (very early versions) of the upcoming operating system are available starting today.

What do we know about Ubuntu Linux 22.04? At this point, not much. With that said, the code name is not a mystery -- it will be called "Jammy Jellyfish." More importantly, it will be an LTS version. This stands for "Long Term Support" and indicates it will be officially supported until at least 2027.

You can download a daily build of Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) here. Before you install it, please know that bugs are a guarantee at such an early stage in the development, and you would have to be crazy to run it on your main PC. To be safe, installing it on a spare computer or virtual machine would probably be best.

