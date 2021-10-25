Kodi 19.3 'Matrix' is here -- Download it NOW!
We're used to waiting around five months for updates to the popular home theater software, but today -- a mere two weeks after Kodi 19.2 rolled out -- Kodi 19.3 is here.
The developers identified some challenges with the Xbox release and rather than just rolling out a fix for that they decided to address issues found across other platforms and, in their own words, "go for it" and issue a point release.
The full list of changes can be found on the Kodi Foundation’s GitHub page but the main fixes reported by the team are:
- We've had some challenges getting the Xbox version released because of some specific platform requirements needed for 4k/HEVC playback. With the help of @CelesAtXbox (thanks so much!) we think we've now genuinely got those covered to Microsoft's satisfaction, and can finally get this into the Windows Store.
- There's also an issue with an expired certificate for 18.9 on Xbox, which effectively takes that version off that platform for new installations, so timing is opportune to fix that.
- There's been a long-standing Atmos audio issue on all platforms that support TrueHD passthrough -- we know that this this has been irritating people for some time, and we've now been able to fix this.
- We unintentionally introduced a bug in 19.2 that broke Airplay, so we've fixed that one.
- A couple of gaming-related fixes, notably a controller fix and some shader issues on Retroplayer.
- We've fixed a bug that affected thumbnails for watched episodes when hiding episode spoilers.
- We've much improved the metadata shown in Linux app stores.
You can download Kodi 19.3 'Matrix' from here now.
