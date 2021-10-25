Kodi 19.3 'Matrix' is here -- Download it NOW!

We're used to waiting around five months for updates to the popular home theater software, but today -- a mere two weeks after Kodi 19.2 rolled out -- Kodi 19.3 is here.

The developers identified some challenges with the Xbox release and rather than just rolling out a fix for that they decided to address issues found across other platforms and, in their own words, "go for it" and issue a point release.

The full list of changes can be found on the Kodi Foundation’s GitHub page but the main fixes reported by the team are:

We've had some challenges getting the Xbox version released because of some specific platform requirements needed for 4k/HEVC playback. With the help of @CelesAtXbox (thanks so much!) we think we've now genuinely got those covered to Microsoft's satisfaction, and can finally get this into the Windows Store.

There's also an issue with an expired certificate for 18.9 on Xbox, which effectively takes that version off that platform for new installations, so timing is opportune to fix that.

There's been a long-standing Atmos audio issue on all platforms that support TrueHD passthrough -- we know that this this has been irritating people for some time, and we've now been able to fix this.

We unintentionally introduced a bug in 19.2 that broke Airplay, so we've fixed that one.

A couple of gaming-related fixes, notably a controller fix and some shader issues on Retroplayer.

We've fixed a bug that affected thumbnails for watched episodes when hiding episode spoilers.

We've much improved the metadata shown in Linux app stores.

You can download Kodi 19.3 'Matrix' from here now.

Photo credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock