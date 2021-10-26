New solution improves visibility and security in the cloud

Cloud data security

Enterprises are increasingly turning to the cloud to boost their digital transformation efforts. But they need to address the security needs of this environment to avoid problems caused by breaches, misconfigurations and more.

Zero trust specialist Illumio is launching a new CloudSecure solution to offer organizations agentless visibility and enable teams to build and manage dynamic cloud workload policies using native controls in their public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

"The growing complexity of inter-cloud and data center communications makes it particularly challenging for organizations to understand and properly protect their environments, which often leaves the door wide open for attackers. Illumio CloudSecure builds resiliency into organizations' multi-cloud environments to dramatically reduce the fallout of attacks," says PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder at Illumio. "Illumio CloudSecure is the only cloud-native, agentless application visibility and control solution that can be quickly deployed to provide a single interface to understand and mitigate risk across multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises data center environments. This means users can see all communications between workloads and applications across their distributed business estate, understand and respond to threats, and ultimately better protect their organizations."

CloudSecure delivers agentless, real-time insights on cloud-native application traffic, security policy, usage, access and risk exposure. It works across all popular platforms and eliminates common blind spots in multi-cloud environments. It automates labels and continuously monitors cloud environments, which helps teams quickly diagnose issues and easily manage their security policy with dynamic controls. The solution automatically builds and recommends optimal zero trust policies across cloud providers and accounts, so organizations can deliver better security.

You can find out more on the Illumio site and there will be a webinar to introduce the product on November 17 at 11am PT.

Image credit: jirsak / depositphotos.com

