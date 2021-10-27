Kingston unveils FURY Beast DDR5 RAM

When you are a computer-builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about PC components. What do I mean by this? Well, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... yawn!

Thankfully, the age of DDR5 is finally here. After dealing with DDR4 for so many years now, we will soon see PCs with DDR5 memory inside. One of the companies leading this industry shift is Kingston, and today that company unveils its FURY Beast DDR5 RAM. This memory is designed for use in computers powered by Intel's cutting-edge 12th generation Core processors and Z690 chipset. They should be easy to configure or overclock thanks to Intel XMP 3.0 support.

"Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance," explains Kingston.

Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston says, "We’re excited that DDR5 is finally here and that our offering is from the Kingston FURY line; ready for gamers and enthusiasts alike. We're proud that users can build with confidence knowing Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 has been tested and approved by MSI, ASUS, ASRock, and Gigabyte, the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Capacities Singles: 16GB

Kits of 2: 32GB Frequencies 4800MHz, 5200MHz Latencies CL38, CL40 Voltage 1.1V, 1.25V Operating Temperature 0°C to 85°C Dimensions 133.35 mm x 34.9 mm x 6.62 mm

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the FURY Beast DDR5 RAM should be available for purchase here soon. What we do know definitively, however, is the FURY Beast DDR5 memory will be offered in single sticks of 16GB or packaged with two for a total of 32GB. You can choose between 4800MHz and 5200MHz capacities.

