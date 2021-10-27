Microsoft is rolling out the new Windows 11 store app to some Windows 10 users

Microsoft is giving Windows 10 users a taste of Windows 11 by giving them access to the new and updated Store app and the new features it has to offer.

In addition to a whole new look, the new version of the Microsoft Store includes support for Win32 apps as well as Disney+ movies. For now, it is a limited number of users who will have access to the updated store, but it won't be long before everyone with Windows 10 will be able to use it.

While the arrival of the updated store is great news, there is a downside. In order to enjoy the latest version of the Microsoft Store app right now, you have to be a Windows Insider -- but this is just one of the advantages of taking part in Microsoft's beta testing program.

Over on Twitter, the principle architect of the Microsoft Store, Rudy Huyn, shared the news:

Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney+ movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, he points out that it "will soon be available to all Windows 10 users", although there are no specific details at this stage.

For now, you need to part of the Windows Insider Release Preview ring and you will be able to download a store update.