Microsoft's Tenjin project is a Windows 11 SE-powered Chromebook rival

Microsoft is said to be working on a new addition to its Surface range, with a new laptop in the pipeline to compete with Chromebooks.

Aimed mainly at the K-12 education sector, the project is codenamed Tenjin and goes hand in hand with a new version of Windows 11. Said to be called Windows 11 SE, the operating system will run on much cheaper and more basic hardware than its big brother.

News of the student-friendly hardware comes from the usually reliable Zac Bowden who cites unnamed sources who have shared details of what Microsoft's Tenjin project entails. The laptop is said to be an all-plastic affair, which is hardly surprising when it is a budget device.

The specifications are not exactly going to set pulses racing, but they will be enough to get the job done for most students. Featuring a 1366x768 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and up to 8GB RAM, the laptop -- which may be named the Laptop SE – also has a solitary USB-A port and another USB-C, as well as a headphone port and power input.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft has said nothing about the project, and will nether confirm nor deny its veracity. But with the launch said to be planned for before the year is out, there is not long to wait until we know more for you.

Image credit: mundissima / Shutterstock