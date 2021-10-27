Samsung unveils trio of Galaxy Book Windows 11 laptops including 5G convertible model

Samsung hasn't just announced one new Windows 11 laptop, but three of them. A trio of notebooks running Microsoft's latest desktop operating system? How exciting!

Two of these computers are traditional 15.6-inch LED 1080p laptops; one of that pair (Galaxy Book) has a touch-screen display, while the other (Galaxy Book Odyssey) does not. The third model (Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G), is a convertible with a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touch-screen that features 5G wireless connectivity.

"Each new Galaxy Book sports a unique design to meet a wide range of tastes -- from Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G’s ultra-thin body, to Galaxy Book’s refined classic look, to Galaxy Book Odyssey’s rugged beveled style. All three PCs also come with Windows 11, offering a fresh, new and modern feel and tools to bring you closer to what you love, empower productivity and inspire creativity," explains Samsung.

Leroy Williams, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics America says, "PCs are more important in our daily lives than ever -- at home, the office, the classroom, and anywhere in between. By expanding our award-winning laptop portfolio, we’re giving consumers more choices to find the power and features they need. These devices bring together the core of the Galaxy experience, including performance, connectivity, and a seamless ecosystem."

Samsung shares specifications for all three new Galaxy Book laptops below.

Galaxy Book

OS: Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6” LED FHD touchscreen

CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor or Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor

Memory/Storage: 8GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB

Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics

Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic

Audio: Stereo Speakers (2 W x 2), Dolby Atmos

WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax

Ports: 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB-A 3.2, Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, HDMI

Battery: 54Wh

Material: Aluminum

Color: Mystic Silver

Dimensions: 14.04" x 9.02" x 0.61"

Weight: 3.51 lbs

Galaxy Book Odyssey

OS: Windows 11 Home

Display: 15.6” LED FHD

CPU: Intel Core i7-11600H Processor

Storage/Memory: 8GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 32GB/1TB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics

Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Mic

Audio: Stereo Speakers (2 W x 2), Dolby Atmos

Keyboard: Pro keyboard with Numeric key

WLAN: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax

Ports: 2 USB Type-C, 3 USB-A 3.2, Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Battery: 83Wh

Material: Aluminum

Color: Mystic Black

Dimensions 14.04" x 9.02" x 0.70"

Weight 4.08 lbs

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

OS: Windows 11 Home

Display: 13.3” AMOLED FHD touchscreen

CPU Intel Core i5-1130G7 Processor or Intel Core i7-1160G7 Processor

Memory/Storage: 8GB/256GB 16GB/512GB

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic

Audio: AKG Stereo Speakers (Max 4 W x 2), Dolby Atmos®

Pen: S-Pen included

Keyboard: Pro keyboard

WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2 (Wi-Fi 6E Ready), 5G Sub6

Ports: Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Battery: 63Wh (Typical)

Material: Aluminum

Color: Mystic Silver

Dimensions: 11.91" x 7.95" x 0.45"

Weight: 2.43 lbs

The Galaxy Book can be had today from BestBuy.com starting at only $749.99. The Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will both hit multiple retailers on November 11 with the same $1,399.99 starting price.