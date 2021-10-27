Samsung unveils trio of Galaxy Book Windows 11 laptops including 5G convertible model

Samsung hasn't just announced one new Windows 11 laptop, but three of them. A trio of notebooks running Microsoft's latest desktop operating system? How exciting!

Two of these computers are traditional 15.6-inch LED 1080p laptops; one of that pair (Galaxy Book) has a touch-screen display, while the other (Galaxy Book Odyssey) does not. The third model (Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G), is a convertible with a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touch-screen that features 5G wireless connectivity.

"Each new Galaxy Book sports a unique design to meet a wide range of tastes -- from Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G’s ultra-thin body, to Galaxy Book’s refined classic look, to Galaxy Book Odyssey’s rugged beveled style. All three PCs also come with Windows 11, offering a fresh, new and modern feel and tools to bring you closer to what you love, empower productivity and inspire creativity," explains Samsung.

Leroy Williams, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics America says, "PCs are more important in our daily lives than ever -- at home, the office, the classroom, and anywhere in between. By expanding our award-winning laptop portfolio, we’re giving consumers more choices to find the power and features they need. These devices bring together the core of the Galaxy experience, including performance, connectivity, and a seamless ecosystem."

Samsung shares specifications for all three new Galaxy Book laptops below.

Galaxy Book

  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Display: 15.6” LED FHD touchscreen
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor or Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor
  • Memory/Storage: 8GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB
  • Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics
  • Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
  • Audio: Stereo Speakers (2 W x 2), Dolby Atmos
  • WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax
  • Ports: 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB-A 3.2, Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, HDMI
  • Battery: 54Wh
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Color: Mystic Silver
  • Dimensions: 14.04" x 9.02" x 0.61"
  • Weight: 3.51 lbs

Galaxy Book Odyssey

  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Display: 15.6” LED FHD
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-11600H Processor
  • Storage/Memory: 8GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, 32GB/1TB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics
  • Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Mic
  • Audio: Stereo Speakers (2 W x 2), Dolby Atmos
  • Keyboard: Pro keyboard with Numeric key
  • WLAN: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax
  • Ports: 2 USB Type-C, 3 USB-A 3.2, Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
  • Battery: 83Wh
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Color: Mystic Black
  • Dimensions 14.04" x 9.02" x 0.70"
  • Weight 4.08 lbs

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Display: 13.3” AMOLED FHD touchscreen
  • CPU Intel Core i5-1130G7 Processor or Intel Core i7-1160G7 Processor
  • Memory/Storage: 8GB/256GB 16GB/512GB
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Camera/Mic: 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
  • Audio: AKG Stereo Speakers (Max 4 W x 2), Dolby Atmos®
  • Pen: S-Pen included
  • Keyboard: Pro keyboard
  • WLAN: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2 (Wi-Fi 6E Ready), 5G Sub6
  • Ports: Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
  • Battery: 63Wh (Typical)
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Color: Mystic Silver
  • Dimensions: 11.91" x 7.95" x 0.45"
  • Weight: 2.43 lbs

The Galaxy Book can be had today from BestBuy.com starting at only $749.99. The Galaxy Book Odyssey and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will both hit multiple retailers on November 11 with the same $1,399.99 starting price.

