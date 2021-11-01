Kingston launches FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

Do you need a PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive? No, nobody really needs the insane speed these drives offer. However, the drool-worthy performance is certainly nice to have. Look, if you can afford such an SSD and your computer supports it at full speed, you might as well get one. I mean, why not?

Today, Kingston announces its latest such PCIe 4.0 SSD under its FURY gaming brand. Called "Renegade," it features blazing fast speeds and capacities up to 4TB. Of course, even non-gamers will want to check out the extremely high-end performance FURY Renegade offers.

"By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write1 and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness," saysKingston.

The company further says, "Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. In addition to formidable speeds and massive capacity options, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD combines a slim M.2 form factor and an advanced low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to keep your drive cool during intense usage and bring superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PC’s and laptops."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Form FactorM.2 2280
InterfacePCIe 4.0 NVMe
Capacities500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
ControllerPhison E18
NAND3D TLC
Sequential Read/Write500GB – 7,300/3,900MB/s
1TB – 7,300/6,000MB/s
2TB – 7,300/7,000MB/s
4TB – 7,300/7,000MB/s
Random 4K Read/Write500GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS
1TB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS
2TB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
4TB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
Total Bytes Written (TBW)500GB – 500TBW
1TB – 1.0PBW
2TB – 2.0PBW
4TB – 4.0PBW
Power Consumption500GB – 5mW Idle / 0.34W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write
1TB – 5mW Idle / 0.33W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write
2TB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write
4TB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write
Storage Temperature-40°C~85°C
Operating Temperature0°C~70°C
Dimensions80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm (500GB-1TB)
80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm (2TB-4TB)
Weight500GB-1TB – 7g
2TB-4TB – 9.7g
Vibration Operating2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
Vibration Non-operating20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
MTBF1,800,000 hours
Warranty/SupportLimited 5-year warranty with free technical support

The Kingston FURY Renegade solid state drive is available in four capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Over at Amazon, it is currently priced at $240, $351, $726, and $1,720 respectively. You can purchase the SSD immediately using the below links.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

Kingston launches FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

