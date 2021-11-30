Download 4MLinux 38.0 now

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it is time we turn our collective sights towards holiday shopping. Yes, this is the time of year many of us lighten our wallets and go into debt so we can buy the love of friends and family with gifts. After you spend your money on other people, you likely won't have much, if any, disposable cash available for yourself. Thankfully, there is something you can always enjoy that doesn't cost a penny... Linux!

There are all sorts of exciting Linux distributions on the horizon, but today is all about 4MLinux 38.0 achieving stable status. This little-known operating system has tons of great software available, and the lightweight distro should be a good choice for both Linux beginners and experts alike. Gamers in particular will appreciate the optional "GamePack" that contains a bunch of fun free video games.

"The status of the 4MLinux 38.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 7.2.3.2 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.28, Gnumeric 1.12.50), share your files using DropBox 133.4.4089, surf the Internet with Firefox 94.02 and Chromium 93.0.4577.82, send emails via Thunderbird 91.3.2, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.16 and mpv 0.33.1, play games powered by Mesa 21.1.6 and Wine 6.19." says the 4MLinux developers.

The devs further share, "As always, the new major release has some new features. The following applications are now available out of the box: Audacity (audio editor), GQmpeg (music player), GRUB2 (boot loader), Minitube (YouTube player), Musique (audio player), wxCam (webcam application), xmp (command-line mod player). Basic support for 32-bit applications is now also included. PHP in the 4MLinux Server comes with the improved image handling via an external GD Graphics Library."

Ready to try 4MLinux 38.0 for yourself? You can grab the ISO here now. If you do install the Linux-based operating system, we kindly ask you share your experience with us in the comments below. Let us know if you think it is worth checking out.

Image credit: PaolaV1 / Shutterstock