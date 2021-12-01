Barnes and Noble unveils NOOK GlowLight 4

Do you like to read? Me neither. I mean, sometimes it can be enjoyable, but let's be honest -- television is usually much better. Unless a book is truly exceptional, I'd rather watch a movie or TV show instead. And if I do have to read a book, it will not be a physical paper variant -- those are archaic. Digital reading is where it's at, folks. For book consumption, eReaders with e-ink displays are simply wonderful and put traditional tablets, such as Apple iPad, to shame in this regard.

When it comes to buying an eReader, you really can't go wrong with Amazon's e-ink Kindle devices. They are well-made and have access to an unrivaled number of books. Unfortunately, many people do not like or trust Amazon due to poor worker conditions and the negative impact the retailer has on small businesses. If you want a modern eReader that isn't made by Amazon, today, Barnes and Noble unveils its latest product. Called "NOOK GlowLight 4," it has a 6-inch e-ink screen and USB-C charging.

"The GlowLight 4 is the first NOOK eReader with a USB-C charger. A soft-touch finish provides a comfortable reading experience, even when reading for hours in one sitting and, with 32GB of storage, the GlowLight 4 offers thousands of books at your fingertips. The lightest ever NOOK eReader, the GlowLight 4 also features improved physical page-turning buttons and a smooth design that sits comfortably in readers' hands," says Barnes and Noble.

Susan McCulloch, Senior Director of NOOK adds, "The NOOK GlowLight 4 offers everything readers love about the GlowLight 3 with notable upgrades and improvements including a USB-C charger, a sleeker, smaller lightweight design, weeks of battery life, more storage and an overall crisper reading experience. We are delighted to add the GlowLight 4 to our NOOK device family just in time for Holiday gifting and hope to see them under the tree and in stockings of booklovers."

Barnes and Noble shares specifications below.

Screen and Resolution

A 6-inch high-resolution 300-dpi screen with built-in glare- scratch- and fingerprint-resistant lens provides a paper-like reading experience.

Battery Life

Read for approximately one month on a single charge.

Buttons

Physical page-turning buttons help you navigate the way you like it.

Device Storage

32GB memory: 29.1 GB for NOOK Store content and side-loaded content

Cloud Storage

All of your purchased eBooks are stored free in the NOOK Cloud.

Built-in Wi-Fi

Wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n). Free Wi-Fi in all Barnes and Noble stores and at 30,000 AT&T hotspots nationwide.

Connectors

USB-C connector charges your battery and connects to your computer.

Suggested File Types

Text: ePub, PDF, Adobe DRM ePub and PDF.

Graphic: JPG, GIF, PNG, BMP.

Warranty and Service

One year limited warranty included.

Optional Extended Protection Plan sold separately.

As always, visit your local Barnes and Noble for free lifetime in-person support.

In the Box

NOOK GlowLight 4

USB-C Cable

Quick Start Guide

Rechargeable Battery (installed)

Built-in anti-glare screen protector

The Barnes and Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 won't hit stores until December 8, and that is when you can order the eReader here for $149.99. An optional cover can be had here immediately (yes, before the actual device is available) for $19.99 in your choice of five colors -- Emerald (green), Red Rose, Violet, Daffodil (yellow), and Chocolate (brown).

