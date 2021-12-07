Redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now available to test

Windows 11 might be available to install now, but it’s very much a work in progress with many of the touted features not currently available.

If you’re a Windows Insider, you can from today try out the new and improved Notepad which sports a redesigned UI and offers a smart dark mode.

The redesigned Notepad is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel and comes with a UI that mirrors that found across Windows 11, with rounded corners, Mica, and more.

Dark mode is something that Microsoft says the community has been asking for and that’s now available. By default Notepad follows your system theme preferences, but you can change this in the Settings page. You can also change the font here too.

There’s a redesigned find and replace feature and support for multi-level undo.

The new app, like the operating system it runs on, has some issues however. Dave Grochocki, Principal Program Manager Lead - Windows Inbox Apps explains: