SnagIt 2022 adds cloud library support, improves picture-in-picture feature

Screen-recording specialist TechSmith has unveiled Snagit 2022 for Windows and Snagit 2022 for Mac, a major new release of its screen capture and recording tool.

The 2022 release offers several new features, including support for cloud libraries, improved picture-in-picture recordings and cross-platform compatibility improvements enabling users to move seamlessly between Mac and Windows builds.

The new Cloud Library feature provides both sync and backup capabilities for the entire Snagit Library, with users capable of linking to five major cloud drive services: Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud, and Box.

Picture-in-picture recording, which was introduced in a Snagit 2021 update, has been greatly improved. Users can now capture both screen and webcam simultaneously with audio, plus the webcam window can now be resized and repositioned anywhere on-screen as well as shown or hidden as required during the recording.

The new release also marks harmonization between Mac and Windows builds. Now both platforms enjoy the same tool properties. Windows users gain the ability to add multiple tails to callouts, transparent backgrounds for the Step tool and a new T-shaped arrow. In return, Mac users can now adjust the size of arrow ends, gain access to advanced shadow controls and group objects on the Canvas.

Further cross-platform improvements ensure consistency when using Snagit’s markup tools to annotate screen captures. Snagit 2022 also unveils a new cross-platform file format -- .snagx -- which is designed to replace the platform-specific formats (.snag for Windows, .snagproj for Mac) found in earlier releases.

Both Mac and Windows builds now share the same feature set

Other improvements include a more stable video engine offering better performance along with smaller file sizes, improved audio and video syncing, and compatibility with a larger variety of webcams.

The Mac build also offers what TechSmith dubs as "reliable video recovery" in case of system crashes, while Windows users should see performance improvements when browsing capture libraries and during startup.

Finally, in addition to numerous bug fixes, Snagit 2022 unveils new video tooltips help make the program easier to use for new users.

Snagit 2021 is available now as a free 15-day trial download for Windows and Mac. The full version costs $62.99. This includes one year of Maintenance, which offers premium support and a free upgrade to the next version when released. Maintenance then renews at $12.60/year to allow users to continue upgrading at a greatly reduced price.