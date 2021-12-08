Zorin OS 16 Lite is a great Linux-based Windows 11 alternative for older PCs

I'm a big fan of Windows 11, and I highly recommend it. With that said, the operating system has a huge problem -- it is incompatible with many older computers. This is by design, as Microsoft purposely blocks some older hardware. While there are ways to bypass the compatibility check, Microsoft can close them at any time, including possibly blocking future updates. It just isn't worth the hassle, folks. Ultimately, if the Windows 11 installer says your PC is incompatible, you should either stay on Windows 10 while it is supported or switch to Linux.

If you want to switch to Linux but don't know which operating system to choose for your aging PC, I have a suggestion. Released today, Zorin OS 16 Lite should be an excellent Linux-based Windows 11 alternative for older computers. The distribution is based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS and uses Xfce 4.16 as its desktop environment; it should seem very familiar to Windows users. The lightweight distro comes with great software pre-installed so beginners can start using their computer right away. It even offers a simple way to install and run Windows programs!

"Zorin OS 16 Lite has been refreshed with a revamped and refined appearance out of the box. We’ve introduced the new, more polished default theme from Zorin OS 16 that’s easier on the eyes. You’ll find detailed touches and delightful animations throughout the system that elevate your computing experience," explains the development team.

The developers also share, "Zorin OS now comes with a built-in database that detects popular Windows installer files, so that the system can guide you through the installation process. If the system recognizes the .exe or .msi file you double-clicked on, it will automatically suggest you to install the app or game (or its closest alternative) from the recommended source, whether it’s a native package in the Software store or a Linux-optimized installer for a PC game in Lutris or Steam. It also provides you with a simple and informed option to install Windows App Support if you wish to run the Windows version of the app or game."

In addition to the improved user interface and the inclusion of a new sound recorder app, the devs share significant changes below.

Fractional scaling for high-resolution displays

New dedicated music player app: Rhythmbox

Disabled built-in tracking and telemetry in Firefox by default for a more privacy-respecting web browsing experience

Flicker-free boot experience (on supported hardware)

Encrypted installations can now create a recovery key

Improved support for newer hardware

Ready to try the Ubuntu-based Zorin OS 16 Lite operating system? You can grab an ISO here now. Should you replace Windows 10 or 11 with Zorin Lite today? No, not immediately -- you should try it first and make sure sure it fully meets your needs. Only when you feel totally comfortable should you actually make the switch to Linux.