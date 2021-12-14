Lack of segmentation exposes enterprise networks to risk

No Comments
Segmentation

Segmentation is an approach that separates critical areas of the network to control traffic, prevent lateral movement, and ultimately reduce the attack surface.

But according to a new study from Guardicore -- based on a survey of over 1,000 IT decision makers by Vanson Bourne -- while 96 percent of organizations claim to be implementing segmentation in their networks, only two percent are segmenting all six mission-critical asset classes, including critical applications, public-facing applications, domain controllers, endpoints, servers, and business critical assets/data.

Traditionally, segmentation is done using an architectural approach -- relying on hardware, firewalls and manual work. But this can often prove cumbersome and labor intensive, which is a contributing factor in 82 percent of respondents saying that network segmentation is a 'huge task'.

Advertisement

"The findings of the report demonstrate just how valuable a strong segmentation strategy can be for organizations looking to reduce their attack surface and stop damaging attacks like ransomware," says Pavel Gurvich, SVP of Akamai Enterprise Security (former CEO of Guardicore). "In the past, implementing segmentation on the infrastructure level was difficult, but we see lots of interest in and opportunity for organizations to implement software-based segmentation which significantly simplifies deployment and accelerates projects. Software-based segmentation will be a key security approach in adopting zero trust frameworks and urgently protecting against ransomware in the coming years."

Despite 96 percent of respondents claiming segmentation is implemented in their networks, 75 percent say their organization uses segmentation across two or fewer mission-critical areas that businesses need to protect, with 50 percent claiming to segment just one mission-critical area.

Respondents identify external attacks spreading more quickly (49 percent) and internal attack ease (44 percent) as the most likely risks arising from unsegmented networks.

Organizations surveyed faced an average of 43 ransomware attacks in the last 12 months. 14 of those attacks reached the stage of lateral movement, suggesting that the segmentation protections in place are not as strong as they could be. The average time required to limit lateral movement and prevent ransomware attacks is 32 percent lower for organizations with four or more of their mission-critical assets protected, compared to those with none or just one protected by segmentation.

The full report is available from the Guardicore site.

Image creditJirsak/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Lack of segmentation exposes enterprise networks to risk

Enterprises believe large cloud providers charge too much

The cloud in 2022: How broader adoption and reliance will enable business success

Cybereason and Google Cloud launch AI-powered protection

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 with SharePlay and charging fix

Dremel 8260 rotary tool connects to iPhone and Android via Bluetooth

Data integration: Why it's essential for every successful business

Most Commented Stories

Redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now available to test

10 Comments

Running a pirated copy of Office could earn you a discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription

10 Comments

Download Microsoft's new 'Pantone Color of the Year 2022' theme for Windows 10 and Windows 11

8 Comments

Bitdefender pulls the plug on its free antivirus solution

7 Comments

Google is bringing Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11 next year... but not in the way you might expect

6 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.