Microsoft is tempting G Suite legacy free edition users to Microsoft 365 with a special deal

When Google announced the death of G Suite legacy free edition in the hope of getting users to pay for Google Workspace, there was understandable annoyance. The company later launched the fee-free Workspace Essentials Starter Edition to appease disgruntled G Suite users but for many the damage was already done.

Microsoft is taking full advantage of the irritated Google userbase. The company has revealed a special offer that it hopes will entice small businesses that have been using Google legacy G Suite into using Microsoft 365. The incentive? A hefty 60 percent discount.

The newly launched offer is only valid for a short time, and Microsoft will be hoping to lure in as many small businesses as possible before the early-August cut-off.

Writing about the deal, the company says: "Organizations of all sizes rely on productivity and collaboration tools to get work done -- they're what keep business humming. If you're a small business that's relied on G Suite legacy free edition, we couldn't help but notice you might be in the market for a new solution. We've got news for you: today, you can get a 60 percent discount on a 12-month Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, or Business Premium subscription, along with the help you need to make the move".

Microsoft goes on to explain:

Every Microsoft 365 subscription includes Microsoft Teams -- the app millions of businesses use every day to empower their people to meet, chat, call, and collaborate from anywhere -- along with secure cloud storage, support for a custom domain that showcases your brand, and access to a suite of Office apps to help power your business. And we're including one year of free support with Business Assist for Microsoft 365 to help you get up and running in no time. Business Assist is designed specifically for small businesses to make migration easy, with around-the-clock access to small business specialists who can work with you on everything from onboarding to sharing tips and tricks that will ensure you get the most out of your Microsoft 365 subscription. Making the move to Microsoft 365 empowers your people to work in new ways with Teams and the ability to collaborate even when you're offline. You can add capabilities like data loss prevention and advanced security that help protect small businesses against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats. When it comes to security, reliability, performance, and support, we've got you covered.

If you want to take advantage of the special offer, there are a few criteria you will have to meet. It is only available to current G Suite legacy free edition users who purchase a 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription by August 2, 2022. Additional small-print reads: "One free year of Business Assist for Microsoft 365 available to US customers only. Business Assist currently supports English language only".

