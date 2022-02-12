Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.55.2 to kill .NET-related installer bug

There have been some great new utilities added to Microsoft's PowerToys collection recently, and now Microsoft has released another update to its much-loved software.

While PowerToys v0.55.2 is not quite an exciting as previous releases, it is no less important. Having identified a bug affecting the installer, Microsoft has fixed the issue and is rolling out this important patch.

It is something of a shame to find that there are no new toys to play with in this particular release, but it's obviously not possible to have sensational addition in very new version. Sometimes a quick bug bash is what's needs, and that's precisely what's happening here.

As this is simply a bug-fix release, the changelog is very short:

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.55.1 due to an installer bug and .NET 5 doing an update for the runtime. We deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.55.0 for full release notes. - #16203 - Installer didn't handle when a newer version was released for .NET 5

If you already have PowerToys installed, the update should be offered to you automatically, or you can use the built-in update checker to download it. Alternatively, you can download PowerToys v0.55.2 here.