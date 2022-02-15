First new Kali Linux release of 2022 includes visual improvements and more
The Debian-derived Kali Linux is a distro used primarily for digital forensics and penetration testing and comes with wide range of tools to help in investigations and incident responses.
Users of the distribution will be pleased to know that its developer, Offensive Security, has just pushed out the first new release of 2022, and this brings with it various visual updates and tweaks to existing features.
Changes in the latest version of the popular opensource pentesting platform include:
- Visual Refresh -- Updated wallpapers and GRUB theme
- Shell Prompt Changes -- Visual improvements to improve readability when copying code
- Refreshed Browser Landing Page -- Firefox and Chromium homepage has had a makeover to help you access everything Kali you need
- Kali Everything Image -- An all-packages-in-one solution now available to download
- Kali-Tweaks Meets SSH -- Connect to old SSH servers using legacy SSH protocols and ciphers
- VMware i3 Improvements -- Host-guest features properly work now on i3
- Accessibility Features -- Speech synthesis is back in the Kali installer
- New Tools -- Various new tools added, many from ProjectDiscovery!
You can download Kali Linux 2022.1 now or upgrade an existing installation.