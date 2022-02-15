First new Kali Linux release of 2022 includes visual improvements and more

No Comments

The Debian-derived Kali Linux is a distro used primarily for digital forensics and penetration testing and comes with wide range of tools to help in investigations and incident responses.

Users of the distribution will be pleased to know that its developer, Offensive Security, has just pushed out the first new release of 2022, and this brings with it various visual updates and tweaks to existing features.

Advertisement

Changes in the latest version of the popular opensource pentesting platform include:

You can download Kali Linux 2022.1 now or upgrade an existing installation.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

First new Kali Linux release of 2022 includes visual improvements and more

When is the best time to buy a new smartphone?

Windows Package Manager (Winget) update adds new experimental features

Over 80 percent of employees admit accessing a previous employer's data

Internet Society members' data exposed in breach

My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

New adversaries add to already crowded threat landscape

Most Commented Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an Android tablet no one will want as it's not an Apple iPad

20 Comments

Microsoft will warn you if your computer can't run Windows 11... even if it is already running Windows 11

16 Comments

Users complain of overheating Windows 11 systems and broken printing after installing KB5010414

15 Comments

Do we need a condom emoji?

11 Comments

Microsoft is making some important changes to the Windows 11 taskbar with the KB5010414 update

11 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.