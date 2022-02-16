Windows 11's taskbar finally gets drag and drop support

Windows 11 shipped with some pretty major features and functionality missing but Microsoft is finally righting these wrongs.

Earlier in the week the first Android apps preview arrived, and today in Insider Build 22557, the company introduced drag and drop support for the Windows 11 taskbar.

The changelog explains how to use the restored, much-missed functionality:

Quickly drag and drop files between app windows, by hovering over apps in the taskbar to bring their windows to the foreground. Try attaching a file to an Outlook email by dragging it and hovering over the Outlook icon in the taskbar to bring the window to the foreground. Once in the foreground, drop your file into the email to attach it. You can also customize your taskbar with your favorite apps from Start’s All apps list by dragging and dropping over the taskbar to pin them. You can also drag and drop to the desktop via "Show desktop" at the very left corner of the taskbar.

This is one of the most requested features so it’s great that Microsoft has finally introduced it.

Although not all of the features in Dev Channel builds will make it into the stable version of Windows 11, it’s pretty certain that this one will, the only question is when.

