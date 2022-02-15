Windows 11's first big update released today adds Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more

Although Windows 11 isn’t a bad operating system, it does lack polish and it’s missing general functionality we expect to see. People are still waiting for features that were touted when the OS was first announced -- native support for Android apps, for example.

Today, Microsoft is starting to make new experiences for Windows 11 available via a new update, and this includes an Amazon Appstore preview, Taskbar improvements and redesigned versions of Media Player and Notepad.

The Amazon Appstore preview is currently only available to users in the US, and will allow access to over 1000 Android apps and games via the Microsoft Store.

To try out the preview, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library) and search for a mobile app or game. Download this through the Amazon Appstore.

Although the taskbar still isn’t as customizable as it is in Windows 10, Microsoft has added new functionality, including the ability to mute/unmute and share any window from the taskbar, as well as view weather in the bottom left corner.

The clock is now available on a second monitor, fantastic news for those of us with dual and multi-screen setups, and Media Player and Notepad have both been massively redesigned.

This is just the start of things for Windows 11 fans. Microsoft’s Panos Panay, Chief Product Office Windows and Devices says:

Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love, and these new experiences continue to make it easier for you to work, play, create and connect, no matter where you are or how many screens you have. As today’s release shows, we’re committed to delivering experiences into Windows 11 that enrich and inspire people’s lives. Over time, you’ll see us release new features into Windows 11 for end users more frequently in addition to our annual update. We will leverage the variety of update mechanisms we have in place including servicing and Microsoft Store updates. Our goal is to deliver continuous innovation, providing you with the best experiences year-round.

Image credit: Dean Drobot/ Shutterstock