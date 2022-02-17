Get Wall Street Journal best-seller 'Get Hired Now!' ($11.00 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

In Get Hired Now!, ZipRecruiter founder and CEO Ian Siegel tells you exactly how to find a new job fast. With an insider's view of how over a million employers really make hires, Ian pulls insights from the data to give you step-by-step instructions for writing a resume that works, finding the right jobs to apply to, acing a job interview, and negotiating a job offer.

Relevant for every stage of your career and for every industry, Get Hired Now! is a one-stop resource for job seekers looking to level up, stand out, and land the job.

Advertisement
  • Debunk the conventional wisdom
  • Break the unconscious habits that are sabotaging your success
  • Get hired in record time

Get Hired Now!, from Wiley, usually retails for $11, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on March 2, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

AI is key to unlocking customer service excellence in 2022

Get Wall Street Journal best-seller 'Get Hired Now!' ($11.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Most people are willing to share their data if it leads to better experiences

Predicting product-market compatibility

UK cybersecurity sector sees record revenue

Micron kills Crucial Ballistix

Windows 11 will soon let you prevent apps consuming system resources unnecessarily

Most Commented Stories

Google's Linux-based Chrome OS Flex is a huge threat to Windows 11, and Microsoft should be extremely worried

35 Comments

Windows 11's first big update released today adds Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more

18 Comments

Users complain of overheating Windows 11 systems and broken printing after installing KB5010414

17 Comments

Microsoft will warn you if your computer can't run Windows 11... even if it is already running Windows 11

17 Comments

Microsoft is making some important changes to the Windows 11 taskbar with the KB5010414 update

13 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.