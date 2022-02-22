Is the Netflix price hike too much for you?

Streaming video has been a big deal for a while and for many it’s replaced cable and satellite services, with some choices offering live TV over the internet. You might think you'll save money by cutting the cord but really, voice of experience here, you'll end up paying just as much in the long run, depending on the services you choose to have.

Yesterday, Netflix announced a price hike going into effect in the month of March. The price will be jumping from $13.99 per month for the standard plan to $15.49. The company today sent out an email to its considerable user base stating:

We hope you’re enjoying everything Netflix has to offer. We’re updating our prices to bring you more great entertainment. Your monthly price will change to $15.49 on March 21, 2022. Advertisement This update will allow us to deliver even more value for your membership -- with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better.

Other tiers have seen similar price hikes. The Basic plan has gone up by $1 to $9.99 per month, while the Premium plan has risen $2 to $19.99 per month.

No, the increase isn’t a lot, but think about your nickel and diming payments each month. Personally speaking, I have Sling with a couple of extras packages and the DVR, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Discovery+, Peacock TV and Amazon Music (I know that last one isn’t TV, but I still find it a bit of a necessity).

I recently went through the services I’m paying for and culled two after realizing I couldn’t remember the last thing I watched on each of them. So, goodbye Starz and Disney+. I’m not disparaging those networks, they’re both very good. It comes down to personal choice.

There are also some good free services, as well. Tubi springs to mind. Yes, it has commercials, but they’re rather unobtrusive.

Now, let us not forget that, probably, the majority of us are paying an increasingly high amount for Amazon Prime. Granted, it’s hard to count that because it gives us a lot more than video, there’s free shipping and free photo storage, for starters. Not to mention Prime Video -- can anyone not be watching Reacher these days?

So, there you are. Will that extra $1.50 be just a bit too much for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Image credit: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock